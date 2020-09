Join Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, 4th District, and Bet Tzedek Legal Services for an online small business resource webinar on Thursday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The webinar will focus on government relief programs, compliance with health and safety orders, outdoor dining regulations, entity formation, contracts, licensing, employment, workplace regulations and more. Attorneys and legal advocates from Bet Tzedek will be available to answer questions. To register, visit bit.ly/910webinar.