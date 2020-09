Colburn School presents a livestreamed program on Tuesday, Sept.15, at 5 p.m. featuring conductor James Conlon; Robert Elias, director of the Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices at the Colburn School; and Simon Wynberg, artistic director of the Royal Conservatory of Music’s ARC Ensemble.

Conlon, Elias and Wynberg are committed to the exploration and recovery of music that was marginalized and forgotten in the wake of national socialism and World War II. The ARC Ensemble’s recent release of the first recording devoted to the chamber music of Czech-American composer Walter Kaufmann (1907-1984) sets the tone for a discussion of the 20th century’s lost repertoire and its reclamation. The live event will include performances by the Grammy Award-nominated ARC Ensemble and students from the Colburn School.

“As a training ground for the next generation of great classical musicians, the Colburn School is committed to bringing to light the works of a generation of composers whose careers and lives were destroyed by the Third Reich,” said Sel Kardan, president and CEO of the Colburn School. “We are deeply grateful to James Conlon and Bob Elias for their passionate dedication to this important repertoire and their commitment to our students, who will carry the legacy of these composers forward to future generations of performers and audiences.”

“The ARC Ensemble is amongst Canada’s most distinguished cultural ambassadors and, under the direction of Artistic Director Simon Wynberg, is dedicated to the research, recovery and performance of works that were suppressed and marginalized under the 20th century’s repressive regimes,” added Peter Simon, president and CEO of The Royal Conservatory. “Comprised of senior faculty of the Glenn Gould School, the Royal Conservatory’s internationally recognized center for professional training in music performance, we are immensely proud of ARC Ensemble’s efforts in adding a growing number of hitherto unknown repertoire back to the list of 20th century masterworks, and to be able to deepen our understanding of these works with the Colburn School is an exciting collaboration.”

The event can be viewed on the Colburn School’s YouTube and Facebook channels, and livestreamed on the Royal Conservatory’s website, rcmusic.com. Following the discussion, attendees can participate in a live Q and A session via YouTube’s chat feature. For information, visit youtube.com/colburnschoollosangeles and facebook.com/colburnschool.