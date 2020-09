Valle opens for outdoor dining

Experience a Oaxacan-inspired collaboration from the Gjelina Group behind Venice restaurants Gjelina, Gjusta and Mtn. Valle opened as a takeout-only concept in May in the former Mtn space on Abbott Kinney Boulevard. It now has become a permanent restaurant concept, serving a simple and authentic menu curated by chefs Pedro Aquina and Juan Hernandez of Gjelina and Mtn. Menu items include squash-blossom quesadillas, tacos with achiote-rubbed chicken, and roasted lamb and pork belly on handmade corn tortillas. They are making vegetable-driven dishes that include grilled Mexican street corn, roasted cauliflower with vegan mole, and seasonal salads. Order family-style pollo adobado, carne asada and barbacoa. Be sure to try one of the seasonal agua frescas, homemade horchata, mezcal cocktails, Mexican beers and natural wines. Valle is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner starting at 5 p.m. Weekend brunch on the outdoor space or for pickup to go is available from noon to 4 p.m. Make a reservation to dine on OpenTable. 1305 Abbot Kinney Blvd., (310)299-9735.

National Bakery Day at La Brea Bakery

National Bakery Day is Friday, Sept. 25, and La Brea Bakery will be giving away 60 French demi baguettes to café customers who purchase an item. The breads will be available fresh out of the oven. 468 S. La Brea Ave., (323)939-6813.

Dog Haus DIY Oktoberwürst kit

Don your dirndl and lederhosen and shout “prost” with a beer in one hand and a Dog Haus sausage in the other at home. Dog Haus Würstmacher and TV personality Adam Gertler has created a one-third pound Cajun spiced Emmental cheese stuffed bierwurst, topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, mustard aioli and scallions. It’s all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls, and available at Dog Haus locations nationwide through Oct. 31. Participating Dog Haus locations are offering a DIY Oktoberwürst Pod Party Kit and Oktoberwürst Pod Party Pack now through Oct. 31. The DIY kit allows guests to grill their own sausages at home with six Oktoberwürsts hand-crafted sausages, King’s Hawaiian rolls, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, mustard aioli and scallions. Dog Haus is also offering a ready-to-eat pack for this limited-time. Guests who order a Pod Party Pack of six or more will receive 10% off. Dog Haus will donate $6 from every DIY kit and pack sold to No Kid Hungry. doghaus.com.

Beyond beef Italian meatballs at Corner Bakery and home

Corner Bakery launched two new menu items featuring meatballs made with Beyond beef. Every meatball that Corner Bakery prepares is hand-crafted and rolled to perfection, combining Beyond beef with savory elements like herbs, garlic, Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. It’s available as a panini with provolone and marinara sauce on grilled sourdough and in linguine topped with Parmesan cheese and marinara sauce. You can also elevate your homemade spaghetti or sandwich with pre-formed and ready-to-cook, nutritious, plant-based meatballs. They offer 19 grams of protein from peas, mung beans, fava beans and brown rice. Starting this week, find Beyond meatballs in the fresh meat aisle at grocery stores nationwide including Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Lazy Acres, Ralph’s, Sprouts and Whole Foods Market. beyondmeat.com. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)358-9146.

Miami Cocktails in a can

This organic, bottled craft cocktail company focuses on handcrafting authentic wine- and spirit-based drinks using only the highest quality, 100% natural ingredients with no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, additives or preservatives. Each canned cocktail has 110 calories. Miami Cocktail Company makes sangria spritz, paloma spritz, bellini spritz, margarita spritz and mimosa spritz in a can. They are great for backyard barbecues, a day in the park or beach, or to sip while watching Netflix. Order online and receive a $5 shipping to your home when you enter promo code GOOP. miamicocktail.com.

Blaze pizza special

Chef Brad has a new secret pizza creation coming out on Monday, Oct. 19. Blaze Reward members now have the chance to be the first to taste his new hot pizza for free. Just check in or order online a total of three times between now and Oct. 19. After three times, a free 11-inch pizza reward will appear in your Blaze Rewards account. 110 S. Fairfax Ave., (323)931-1197; 6290 Sunset Blvd., (626)538-2235.

Free coffee at Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Danny Trejo at Trejos Coffee and Donuts is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving a free 12-ounce cup of house-blend drip coffee to guests when one donut is purchased. The hours for this special are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)462-4600.

Randy’s Donuts Halloween

In light of L.A. County’s decision to lockdown Halloween activities, Randy’s Donuts is offering families free candy-topped Randy’s Rounds for every child age 15 and under. Children can come in costume or no costume to get their treats at any Randy’s Donuts location on Halloween. This special is available for takeout, drive-thru or delivery on Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats while supplies last. Randy’s Donuts new monthly flavors includes two raised donuts. One is topped with chocolate frosting, Cookie Crisp bites and chocolate drizzle, and the other raised donut is topped with vanilla icing and Cocoa Pebbles. Both are available until Wednesday, Sept. 30. randysdonuts.com. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (424)335-0211; 805 W. Manchester Blvd., (310)645-4707;230 S. Lake Ave., Unit #2, Pasadena, (626)365-1216.