Spago Beverly Hills and Veuve Clicquot

The Veuve Clicquot retro camper will be serving unlimited Champagne with your choice of the Yellow Label ($125) or Grand Dame ($295). On Saturday, Sept. 5, chef Ari will prepare special “Glamping” bites for purchase from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Spago will allow a maximum of six guests per table. Visit exploretock.com/spagobeverlyhills to purchase tickets. 176 N. Canon Drive, (310)385-0880.

HomeState’s Margarita Showdown

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, the best margarita makers from Gracias Madre, El Carmen, El Compadre, El Condor, Gold Line, HomeState, Las Perlas and Petty Cash will share their drinks and stories during a fun food and music event that will be streamed on margaritashowdown.com. Attendees can pre-order a margarita flight package to drink and vote for the best margarita. Orders are to be picked up at HomeState in Highland Park on the day of the event (ID required). Packages are $50 and include a flight of eight bottled 4-ounce margarita tastings, two limes, garnishing salt, a HomeState metal straw and keepsake Margarita Showdown glass. Comedian Cristela Alonzo will host the event, and artists and HomeState’s band alums Spoon, Chicano Batman, Questlove, Local Natives and Fred Armisen are the musical guests. Tickets for pre-order margarita flights from the competing restaurants and bars are on sale now. The winner will be announced at the end of the program. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to two charity benefactors No Us Without You! and Watts Empowerment Center. 5611 N. Figueroa St., Unit #1, (323)204-9397.

Labor Day at Madre

Madre’s Labor Day weekend package can feed five people and includes 10 margaritas, chips, guacamole, salsa and shrimp ceviche for $150. The package will be offered from Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7. Take a Madre cocktail to go in their new pre-batched cocktail bags. The Smokey Marg, Madre Marg and Chapo y Kate are available in a party-sized to-go container, with the perfect pourable nozzle. They are ideal for a beach day, backyard hang or socially distant get together. One liter serves eight cocktails and is $65. They also offer sizes that serve up to 13 people. 801 N. Fairfax Ave., #101, (323)850-8518.

dineL.A. Restaurant Week in Beverly Hills

The bi-annual dineL.A. Restaurant Week will be held through Sept. 18 across Los Angeles, showcasing specially priced prix-fixe menus at nearly 300 restaurants. Nineteen Beverly Hill restaurants are participating, allowing diners the opportunity to experience a variety of signature dishes. This year, due to COVID-19, dineL.A. menus will be available for on-site dining as well as takeout and delivery. Participating Beverly Hills restaurants include Avec Nous, Caffe Roma Restaurante & Lounge, Creme De La Crepe Beverly Hills, Crustacean Beverly Hills, Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse Beverly Hills, Gourmando, Gyu-Kaku Beverly Hills, Il Cielo Restaurant, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, Ladurée Beverly Hills, Lawry’s the Prime Rib, Lucques Catering, Mercato at the Beverly Hilton, Nerano, Seabutter, Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa Beverly Hills, Summer Fish & Rice, the Farm of Beverly Hills and Tutt’a Post Trattoria. discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.

Fogo de Chão dineL.A.

The Beverly Hills location is providing authentic Brazilian cuisine in an open-air environment. Enjoy fire-roasted meats, sides and seasonal salads. Order Fogo To-Go during dineL.A. Restaurant Week, through Friday, Sept. 18, except on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Two dinners to-go are $65. Mention dineL.A. Restaurant Week when ordering to receive this special price. 133 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)289-7755.

The Milky Way

The Spielberg family restaurant is open for curbside pickup and Postmates delivery, offering their special dineL.A. lunch for $35 and $65 for dinner. Guests get a choice of starter and entree that include a Caesar salad and crispy potato latkes to start, followed by rotini pasta with pistachio pesto, Atlantic salmon or the Impossible cheeseburger. The Milky Way’s signature seafood family meal for four people includes Leah’s cheese blintzes, choice of salad or soup, cedar salmon or barramundi, wild rice pilaf, sautéed green beans with almonds, and a choice of carrot cake or Leah’s classic cheesecake. Wine bottles are also being offered 25% off to accompany any to-go order. For curbside pickup, call the restaurant at dineL.A. available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. 9108 W. Pico Blvd., (310)859-0004.

Veranda Al Fresco

Through Sept. 18, the iconic Hotel Figueroa transports diners far away to an idyllic poolside restaurant, helmed by executive chef Adrian Garcia. Enjoy a three-course dineL.A. lunch menu for $25 and a three-course dinner menu for $35. That includes a Hotel Figueroa margarita on Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. New menu items include a marinated skirt steak with grilled onions and guacamole served with corn tortillas; a butterflied branzino with Morita salsa, rice and pickled escabeche served with corn tortillas; sweet potato and habanero taquitos with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo, lime-cabbage slaw, rice and beans; and tres leches with coconut shavings, vanilla bean whipped cream and fresh berries. 939 S. Figueroa St., (213)627-8971.

Gracias Madre

The dineL.A. dinner is $55 per person and includes the signature La Purista margarita and guacamole al molcajete, an entree of Potato Pimiento Flauta, pozole or macadamia ricotta enchilada, and the gluten-free chocolate brownie. Dine-in only. Reservations available Monday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. 8905 Melrose Ave., (323)978-2170.

Café Gratitude

Executive chef Seizan Dreux Ellis is curating a delicious, organic, plant-based dineL.A. lunch for $30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dineL.A. dinner is $35 from 4 to 8 p.m. This year’s summer dineL.A. is available for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. The menu includes a spirited Boochcraft hard kombucha, Exquisite coconut calamari, Bountiful eggplant caponata pasta or Adventurous ketogenic Asian smoked tofu bowl. It’s available at the Arts District, Larchmont and Venice locations. 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., (213)929-5580; 639 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)580-6383; and 512 Rose Ave., (424)231-8000.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele dineL.A.

Enjoy a three-course lunch and dinner menu at exclusive prices for outside dining, takeout and delivery until Sept. 18. The $35 lunch includes a choice of an appetizer such as meatballs or gnocco fritto, paired with a signature main dish of either the da Michele Burger, spaghetti Nerano or pizza and tiramisu to finish. Diners can select a three-course dinner for $45 from 5 to 11 p.m. The dineL.A. menu features a variety of appetizers that include burrata eggplant, calamari fritti or Mediterranean salad. Entrée choices include pappardelle Genovese, grilled branzino fillet or a pizza, and a choice of bread pudding or strawberry panna. 1534 N. McCadden Place, (323)366-2408.

Arts District Manuela

Manuela unites chef, farmer and artist to create an exciting summer dineL.A. menu. Executive chef Kris Tominaga’s American Heritage menu celebrates seasonal ingredients sourced from the best local farms and producers into a three-course $25 lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a four-course $45 dinner menu available from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The dinner menu includes a cream biscuit, selection of appetizer and a choice of main options that include a venison burger, Pitman Farms half chicken, wood fired grilled salmon and a choice of dessert. 907 E. Third St., (323)849-0480.

Terra dineL.A. lunch and dinner

Head up to the rooftop of Terra for a wood-fired dineL.A. $25 lunch menu and $65 dinner. A portion of the proceeds from both dineL.A. menus will go to Restaurants Care, which supports restaurant workers in need. The new Il Patio di Eataly is providing a $25 all-day menu offering a taste of the Italian coast. Terra’s seasonal starters include creamy Di Stefano burrata paired with perfectly ripe Regier Family Farms peaches. The main dishes include a whole grilled branzino and rigatoni with fire-roasted Early Girl tomatoes. Eataly To-Go $25 all-day menu can be ordered through Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash, Grubhub and Caviar. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (213)310-8008.

The Waterfront dineL.A. California menu

In Venice, dine in or take your dineL.A. dinner menu with vegan, vegetarian and meat options to go. The three-course dinner is $35 per person. Starters include heirloom tomatoes with burrata, vegan artichokes dip and a nori-crusted ahi tuna. Entrees include red oak grilled tri-tip, Santa Maria grilled mahi mahi and a vegan carrot dish. Finish with grilled peaches with salted vanilla ice cream or mango sorbet. Reservations required on Resy. On Labor Day, the restaurant opens its doors from noon to 8 p.m. The chefs are grilling with the barbecue out on the boardwalk. Besides tri-tip, there will be fried chicken buckets and magnum bottles of rosé. Booth reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy. 205 Ocean Front Walk, (424)309-5333.

Salazar reopens their al fresco patio

After five months of being closed, Frogtown’s favorite al fresco patio is open. Enjoy faux-vacation vibes while eating aguachiles, carne asada fries and six different tacos. Drinks poured include four different cocktails, wines by the bottle, beer and soda. Curbside pick-up is available on Ripple Street from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 2490 Fletcher Drive, salazarla.com.