One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, but for African American men, the likelihood increases by 76%, and they are twice as likely to die from the disease as white men. In conjunction with September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the Prostate Cancer Foundation and The West Angeles Church Brotherhood Organization will present the third annual “How Much Do You Know About Prostate Cancer?,” this year a virtual event on Sept. 19 to raise awareness about prostate cancer among this high-risk population, Black men.

The virtual healthy living event is co-sponsored by PCF which has been funding research to understand and help improve the disparity among Black men for more than 25 years. This year’s special celebrity guest will be actor and PCF celebrity ambassador Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) who will be speaking about the importance of prostate cancer screening and knowing the risks.

The first-ever, 90-minute virtual webinar will discuss disparities, risk factors, early detection, the latest research and treatment options, survival, and lifestyle choices such as healthy eating. Correlating a healthy diet to potentially reducing the risk of developing prostate cancer, PCF recently launched its “Eat It to Beat It” healthy eating campaign, a national effort to raise awareness about prostate cancer and show that making healthy lifestyle choices can have a meaningful impact.

“How Much Do You Know About Prostate Cancer?” is free and open to the general public, both men and women. Registration is mandatory, and a weblink to attend will be provided to registrants who will receive complimentary health and wellness guides. For more information, visit pcf.org/westa.