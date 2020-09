The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County announced that the Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens would reopen on Sept. 18 due to the severity of the smoke and ash from regional and local fires, and the projected unhealthy and hazardous air quality in Los Angeles.

NHM’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion opened to members and community partners on Aug. 28, with all advance tickets sold out. This annual exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors enjoy seeing these creatures shimmer while walking around the exhibition.

The pavilion is currently scheduled to remain open until Sunday, Oct. 4.

According to a release, the museum has worked to implement COVID 19-related health and safety protocols in accordance with L.A. County Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and California State guidelines to protect visitors, staff, and the community. New measures include limiting the capacity inside the pavilion, requiring advance timed-ticket and parking reservations, mandatory face coverings for staff and visitors age 2 years and older, signage to enforce physical distancing and a one-way path through the Nature Gardens to the Pavilion.

The indoor portion of the museum remains closed in accordance with California and Los Angeles County public health orders.

For information, visit nhm.org.