The city of Beverly Hills and Nate ‘n Al’s announced on Sept. 23 that the iconic Beverly Hills deli will continue to operate at its current location at 414 N. Beverly Drive and will eventually relocate, hopefully to a new space within the city.

When the original Nate ‘n Al’s building was sold and the lease on North Beverly Drive ended, the owners of Nate ‘n Al’s had hoped to make a move to a new space owned by the city located on North Canon Drive. Unfortunately, after careful review with the owners and the city, it was determined that the facility would not meet the needs of the restaurant, and Nate ‘n Al’s will not be going forward with the proposed move to that space.

“While we are certainly disappointed the space on Canon was not a fit, we are hopeful the legendary Nate ‘n Al’s will continue to call Beverly Hills home for generations to come,” Mayor Lester Friedman said.

“The new owner of the 414 N. Beverly Drive building has graciously allowed us to remain at the current location for now,” Nate ‘n Al’s owner Shelli Azoff said. “Our plan is to stay at our current location on Beverly Drive until we have some clarity and evaluate what our location choices are moving forward. The city has supported us throughout this process, and we know they will help us in the future. It is our hope to remain in Beverly Hills, where the Mendelsons started their journey in 1945 and have provided us with the best deli around. We continue to offer delivery and curbside service during the pandemic, and don’t be surprised if you see a few new items on the menu.”

For information, visit natenals.com.