Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education member Nick Melvoin, 4th District, has appointed former City Councilwoman and City Controller Wendy Greuel to the Los Angeles Redistricting Commission. The commission will be responsible for drawing the district maps for each LAUSD’s seven districts. This process takes place every 10 years after the completion of the census.

Greuel is a lifelong Angeleno, LAUSD graduate and parent, and public servant who has spent her career advocating on policy issues such as child care, housing and public education. In addition to serving on the L.A. City Council and as the city controller, she served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as the Southern California regional director at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and was appointed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2016 to serve as the chair of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

She also serves on the L.A. Unified Advisory Task Force created by former Superintendent Michelle King to help the district serve its families and school communities more efficiently and transparently.

“Wendy’s perspective as a parent, a product of L.A. Unified and a public servant in countless roles advocating for Angelenos will bring immeasurable value to the redistricting process,” Melvoin said.

“I am grateful to have her insight on the commission to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for the communities we serve.”

“Los Angeles is home to so many unique and dynamic neighborhoods that all deserve a strong voice in their representation,” Greuel said. “Thank you to board member Melvoin for the opportunity to help shape a district map that ensures those voices will be heard.”

For information, visit lausd.net.