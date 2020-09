The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra will take part in the U.S. Youth Orchestras eFestival “We Never Stopped Making Music” on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. via Zoom and YouTube Live hosted by the New Jersey Youth Symphony, a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Celebrating American youth orchestras across the country during the global pandemic, the eFestival is free and open to the public.

Following a constituency meeting of the youth orchestra division at this year’s virtual League of American Orchestras conference, New Jersey Youth Symphony Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo partnered with Founder and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Russell Steinberg to invite music directors across the country to share how their youth orchestras responded to the global pandemic.

“In the midst of this global crisis, we must do everything we can to keep music and creative arts alive in the lives of young people,” Cha-Pyo said. “On behalf of over 400 youth orchestras in the U.S., we want to take a moment to celebrate and encourage our student musicians to keep making music and spread the message of hope in their communities and beyond.”

Those joining together to celebrate the vitality of American youth orchestras and raise awareness of the importance of performing arts education, especially during social distancing, include: Allen Tinkham, music director of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras; Joseph Stepec, music director of the Hawaii Youth Symphony; and Troy Peters, music director of the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio.

In addition, each youth orchestra will feature a student representative who will share how continuing to make music throughout the pandemic has had a positive impact on their lives. The student musicians will also introduce a virtually coordinated performance video, demonstrating the innovative ways their youth orchestras have continued to connect, perform, and amplify the creative voices of young musicians during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information, visit NJYS.org.