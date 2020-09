U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) on Sept. 21 announced a new report detailing the dire costs of a census undercount in California’s 33rd Congressional District. The report, prepared by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, details that if there is just a 1% undercount in the 2020 census, the residents of the 33rd District of California could lose $420,000 in federal funding for schools that have a high proportion of low-income students, or the equivalent of all the textbooks that 1,678 students would need in a school year.

During a Facebook forum with Malibu City Councilwoman Karen Farrer, Santa Monica City Councilwoman Kristin McCowan and Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund National Redistricting Coordinator Steven Ochoa, Lieu urged households to fill out their census forms right away by going to 2020census.gov, calling (844)330-2020 or filling out the forms they received in the mail. The 2020 census does not ask about citizenship.

Data collected by the census is used to determine how much funding the district receives for critical services like education, medical care, foster care, roads, public transit and job programs. Census data also helps local governments enhance public safety and prepare for emergencies.

“A more complete response to the census means more opportunities for a brighter future for our community,” Lieu said. “An inaccurate count could impact class sizes, public safety, health care programs and many other critical services in [the 33rd District]. As this newly released report outlines, it is essential that every single resident ensures they are counted. It’s a quick and simple way to do your civic duty to help our neighbors get the resources and representation they deserve. I encourage everyone to fill out the census and make sure their family, friends and neighbors do too.”