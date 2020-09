Los Angeles County Parks this week began its fall 2020 session, offering over 100 outdoor and virtual classes. Registration remains open for a variety of classes to exercise your mind and body, learn ways to stay healthy and enjoy a new hobby. From Zumba and HIIT fitness to tutoring and music, there are an abundance of classes available for all ages and levels.

Most classes are offered weekly or twice a week and run for 10 weeks. The in-person classes will take place outdoors with COVID-19 guidelines to help keep participants safe. Virtual classes provide convenience from the comfort of home.

Virtual class options are offered in most categories and in-person participants must follow L.A. County Public Health guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Virtual and in-person outdoor classes include: arts and culture classes like mixed media art; exercise classes like core fitness, high-intensity interval training, pilates, senior fitness, yoga and Zumba; health and wellness classes for mindfulness, healthy cooking, kid’s wellness, and Tai Chi; martial arts for all levels of Tae Kwon Do and Karate; performing arts, music and dance classes for all ages to learn various styles of dance, drumming, violin, and music production – both virtual and outdoor options; special interest classes such as tutoring, dog obedience, knitting and crocheting, creative writing, STEAM class, and legal clinic; and sports programs including tennis for all ages and levels plus cheerleading.

For information, visit reservations.lacounty.gov.