Nearly 60 years after its founding, Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust has changed its name to Holocaust Museum Los Angeles. The museum is using a new logo and has also announced an expanded vision for the future.

“Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is a subtle, simple and powerful way of pivoting from being Los Angeles-centric to Holocaust education for the city to additionally expand to the rest of the world,” CEO Beth Kean said. “One of our most important missions is to educate the next generations – not just teach but inspire students to take action.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 20,000 students visited the museum annually to learn about the Holocaust and meet survivors. Holocaust Museum Los Angeles continues to conduct its education programs virtually, including student tours, survivor speakers and other specialized programs. It has many other resources that can be used virtually, including teacher guides and training.

The new logo, an image of a hand lined by barbed wire, is a traditional symbol of protection.

“The hand is a universal way of communicating and sharing emotions and gestures,” said Michele Gold, board chair of the Holocaust Museum Los Angeles. “It is symbolic of our identity and values in the fight for justice and overcoming adversity. It also sends a message to stop the hate and bigotry, which is more important in our country and the world than it’s ever been.”

An expanded schedule of virtual programming will be unveiled at the museum’s livestreamed virtual gala on Oct. 21 hosted by Melissa Rivers and featuring appearances by Jason Alexander, Ray Allen, Jack Black, Billy Crystal, Beanie Feldstein, Morgan Freeman, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Richard Lewis, Ben Platt, Anika Poitier, Sidney Poitier, Paul Shaffer, Marc Shaiman, Ben Stiller and Henry Winkler.

The Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is the first survivor-founded Holocaust museum in the United States. It dates to the 1960s when a group of survivors met and discovered that each of them had a photograph, document or personal item from before the war. They decided that the artifacts needed a permanent home where they could be displayed safely in perpetuity, and also wanted a place to memorialize those who died and educate the public.

Since 1961, the museum has provided free Holocaust education to students and visitors, fulfilling the mission of the founding Holocaust survivors. Because the founding survivors insisted that no visitors ever be turned away for lack of an entry fee, museum admission is always free.

On Oct. 14, 2010, Holocaust Museum Los Angeles opened its permanent home in Pan Pacific Park at 100 The Grove Drive. For information, visit holocaustmuseumla.org.