Edward Cella Art + Architecture presents “Shahla Friberg: Redirection,” a solo exhibition of reflective new glass sculptures running through Saturday, Oct. 31.

The exhibit features free-standing and wall-mounted artworks of mirrored and stained glass. The hand-built construction engages viewers with color and light. The pieces are made of hundreds of individual multi-colored panes of differently textured translucent and mirrored glass in many gradients of colors.

Friberg’s works are assembled through an open-ended, meditative-like process guided by the artist’s intuitions and discoveries. Like forms found in nature such as crystals or minerals, each sculpture slowly grows facet by facet, piece by piece until the ultimate shape is revealed during the building process.

In person viewing is available by appointment, and the art can be viewed in an online gallery. For information, call (323)525-0053, or visit edwardcella.com.