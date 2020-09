A 21-year-old man was sentenced on Sept. 10 for the hit-and-run death in 2019 of an Australian tourist in Hollywood, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Kristopher Ryan Smith, of Norwalk, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 300 hours of community service and three years of formal probation. The sentence resulted from a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors.

Deputy District Attorney Kristopher Gay said Smith pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of hit-and-run driving and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

On April 18, 2019, at 1:30 a.m., the defendant was driving when he struck and killed 56-year-old Andrew Mallard as he was walking across Sunset Boulevard at Formosa Avenue. Smith fled the scene but later surrendered to authorities.