The ­­­­­­Beverly Hills Unified School District will begin providing food to children in Beverly Hills age 18 and under. The Café @ BHUSD program, which was authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture, will serve all children in the city, not just BHUSD students.

Children can pick up a full week’s worth of food and fresh produce at Beverly Hills High School between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 and 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. The pickup location is at the corner of Durant and South Moreno drives.

For information, email cafe@bhusd.org or visit bhusdfoodservices.org.