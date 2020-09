The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce Leadership Political Action Committee has endorsed Mary Wells, Frank Chechel and Donna Tryfman for Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education for the Nov. 3 election.

The PAC believes that the key challenges facing the school district include ensuring the eventual safe return to physical instruction following the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to enhance the quality of children’s education, promptly concluding the expensive litigation against the L.A. Metro Purple Line Extension subway project and strategic management of BHUSD resources.

Wells, Chechel and Tryfman have the leadership qualities, experience and skills to tackle the important issues facing the school district, the PAC said in a statement, and the PAC believes their election will support a vibrant and improved school experience in Beverly Hills.

The Leadership PAC also supports incumbent Richard Bloom for California Assembly. Bloom has been a committed and involved legislator and supported several important initiatives in the community, the PAC said.

The Leadership PAC has also taken positions on the several ballot measures for the November election.

On Beverly Hills Measure RP, the PAC supports a yes vote. The County of Los Angeles or another entity could seek to raise the sales tax rate in Beverly Hills. Measure RP provides that, if and only if such new taxes are passed, the new sales tax revenue would flow to the city of Beverly Hills. This important measure will ensure that sales tax revenue raised through local businesses will flow back into the local community.

On Proposition 15, Proposition 21 and Proposition 24, the PAC encourages votes against the measures.

Proposition 15 will raise taxes on commercial properties, undoing the protections of Proposition 13 and leading to higher costs for all businesses, including small businesses. At a time when many businesses are struggling to survive, the last thing California needs to be doing is raising taxes on them, the PAC said.

Proposition 21 would remove restrictions on the ability of cities to impose rent control. Proposition 21 does nothing to increase the supply of housing in California and will make the housing problem worse by discouraging developers from investing in and building new housing, the PAC said. It would also provide increased ability to California’s nearly 500 cities to enact their own rent control rules, leading to a confusing and ineffective patchwork of laws, the PAC added.

For Proposition 24, California already has some of the most robust privacy protections anywhere through the recently passed California Consumer Privacy Act. With businesses having just spent money to comply with the CCPA, Proposition 24 aims to replace the CCPA and would create yet another state bureaucracy and additional regulations that will place a stranglehold on businesses, the PAC said.

For information, visit beverlyhillschamber.com.