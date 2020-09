The Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel will reopen its legendary doors on Oct. 1. Local and international guests will be able to once again enjoy a timeless stay in the heart of Beverly Hills.

“We’ve been preparing for this day for more than six months,” said Regional Vice President and General Manager Peter Humig. “It’s invigorating to not only welcome our esteemed employees back, but our distinguished guests as well – with the utmost care.”

The hotel will feature Four Seasons new Lead With Care program to provide guests and employees with the confidence and assurance that their health and safety is the hotel’s first priority, Humig added.

Modified services and amenities include pool hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and in-room dining from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The hotel’s restaurants Cut and The Blvd remain closed for now, as well as The Spa and fitness center. Special hotel packages are offered and can be found at fourseasons.com/beverlywilshire.