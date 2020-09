Over five intense weeks this summer, Nicholas Walker, a 17-year-old Beverly Hills resident and a senior at Beverly Hills High School, operated a research-grade telescope remotely to take images of a near-earth asteroid, then calculated its orbital path, including the chance it will impact Earth in the future.

Walker participated in the Summer Science Program, joining 35 other top science students from around the world online for academic challenge, collaboration and personal growth. Since 1959, this unique and highly selective program has offered teenagers their first taste of hands-on, collaborative experimental research. Years and even decades later, alumni describe it as “the educational experience of a lifetime.” Most go on to earn advanced degrees and leadership roles in their chosen careers.

“In short, SSP was transformative,” Walker said in an email. “Although the program is aimed at training and developing the skills of high-caliber students, I would say that any incoming senior with a passion for astrophysics should apply. In truth, I was not expecting to be accepted, but here I am months later with an array of knowledge that I had not [thought] was possible to obtain. Hopefully that is sufficient motivation to encourage similarly minded students to give it a shot. The program was grueling, intense and rigorous, but I came out with a new, invaluable academic and worldly perspective.”

Walker and his colleagues spent over 300 hours collecting and analyzing data in teams of three, overseen by experienced researchers. They also had the opportunity to engage with prominent guest speakers including two Nobel Laureates, physicist Eric Cornell and oncologist James Allison.

SSP is operated by an independent nonprofit in cooperation with host campuses New Mexico Tech, University of Colorado Boulder, Purdue University and Indiana University, and affiliates Caltech, MIT and Harvey Mudd College.

For information, visit summerscience.org.