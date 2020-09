Emmy Award-winning producer Brad Bessey joined Project Angel Food this month in the newly-created position as head of communications & talent relations. Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, with 93,000 meals delivered each month.

Bessey, a two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winner, recently executive produced Project Angel Food’s “Lead with Love Telethon” on KTLA on June 27. The telethon was hosted by Eric McCormack and featured performances and appearances by Kelly Clarkson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elton John, Sharon Stone, Jimmy Smits, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Josh Groban, Annie Lennox, Matt Bomer, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Pauley Perrette, Marlee Matlin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Valerie Bertinelli and many others.

“I have seen firsthand Project Angel Food’s commitment to service to others with dignity and grace. To shine a light on this amazing work allows me to align my talents with my purpose. It doesn’t get any better than this,” Bessey said.

Bessey was an original volunteer when Project Angel Food was established in 1989. He joined Project Angel Food as a consultant in January 2019 and was instrumental in producing several celebrity-driven events and initiatives throughout 2019-2020 including the 2019 Angel Awards honoring Jamie Lee Curtis, Angel Art with the UTA Foundation, and The Circle of Angels Garden Party with Deborah Cox performing.

Bessey will oversee all brand communications, print, digital, social media and video production across all platforms, including executive producing “Lead with Love” 2021. In addition, he will maintain and foster talent and industry relationships and engage celebrity involvement in Project Angel Food events and initiatives.

Visit angelfood.org.