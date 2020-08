Street artists came together to donate their time, talent and artwork for “Save Melrose,” a community effort to rebuild four businesses destroyed by fires and looting which occurred simultaneously during peaceful protests for George Floyd.

Artists, local organizations and more will organize a virtual charity auction for “Save Melrose” on Aug. 14, which is part of ongoing efforts to support Pearl’s Nail Salon, Doc Martens, Tony K. and Reloaded.

On Aug. 1-2, numerous street artists conducted painting sessions on Melrose Avenue and they created more 20 pieces to be auctioned for “Save Melrose.” Retailers at Headline Records and Rebel Rebel Hollywood coordinated the event facilitated by anonymous musicians and artists of Some Cult.

Through generous donations from sponsoring shops, vendors and artists, the volunteer staff of “Save Melrose” provided 100% of event proceeds to the four businesses.

Danny Lethal, business owner of Lethal Amounts Gallery, offered the staging space for donated art works to be photographed for the online charity auction. Some Cult members came and prepared those artworks for the virtual auction.

Donations can be made via PayPal and for individuals interested in bidding are encouraged to visit the “Save Melrose” website, and follow event updates.

Street artists Amy Smith, B-Luv, Corie Mattie, Colette von, INKSAP, Jason Ostro, Jennifer Korsen, Kar_Part, Laney Chantal, Life After Death Street, Little Ricky, M., Meg Zany, Pastey Whyte, Skye Amber Sweet, Shlome and Sya Warfield contributed their art for the online auction. Additionally, artists Daynaland, Gilliane Sydiongco, Johnny G. and Josh Alves have also donated art.

For information, visit savemelrose.com.