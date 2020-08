On Aug. 22, the African American Film Critics Association handed out 11 awards, two honorary awards and the inaugural AAFCA ADCOLOR Breakout Creative of the Year award to celebrate excellence, innovation and diversity in television.

Host Aida Rodriguez and elebrity presenters Octavia Spencer, Rashida Jones and William Jackson Harper also celebrated the extraordinary work of first responders, government leaders, firefighters, reporters and others from around the country by featuring these local heroes as presenters.

A portion of the proceeds from the event were donated to the National Association of Black Journalists’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Sterling K. Brown of NBC’s “This is Us” won for Best Male Performance, marking the second year that Brown won the Best Actor award at the AAFCA TV Honors. Brown is currently nominated for two Emmys, Best Actor in a Drama Series for “This is Us” and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” making Emmy history as the first Black actor to be nominated in both drama and comedy categories.

“Central Park,” which airs on Apple TV+, won for Best Animated Series. Quibi’s “I Promise” won for Best Short Form.

For a full list of winners and to watch the awards show, visit aafcatvhonors.com.