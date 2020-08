The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department has announced its fall programming, and the public can learn about what is being offered by visiting beverlyhills.org/brochure.

The programming includes five separate preschools (in-person and online); recreational classes for everyone from infants to seniors (in-person outside, online and on BHTV Channel 10); after school programs (in-person and online); and virtual arts and cultural events such as the Beverly Hills Fall Art Show. The city of Beverly Hills follows state and county guidelines and safety protocols for all in-person offerings.

“The Community Services Department has been working hard designing unique preschool and enrichment programming for the 2020-21 school year,” said Jenny Rogers, director of the Beverly Hills Community Services Department. “During this unprecedented public health crisis, we remain dedicated to bringing the community an array of exciting fall offerings – whether online or onsite – to keep everyone active, engaged, connected and entertained this fall and throughout the year.”

In-person fall recreation classes include soccer, cheerleading and flag football for youth. Adult and senior fitness and enrichment classes are also available outdoors, as well as online and on BHTV-Channel 10. After school programs in art, science, dance and more will be held online to keep children engaged, healthy and safe while still having fun.

The virtual Beverly Hills Fall Art Show will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18. The show will explore the studios and work of local artisans and their original handmade creations. Visitors can attend online events via Zoom and participate in outdoor, hands-on art workshops in Beverly Gardens Park. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/artshow.

For information about fall programming in Beverly Hills, call (310)285-6850, or visit beverlyhills.org/brochure. To register, visit beverlyhills.org/bhrec.