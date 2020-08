Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, 4th District, introduced a motion on Aug. 11 to establish a wage replacement program for small businesses. The motion, which would use up to $100 million in federal CARES Act funding, would help struggling small businesses hire back employees who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

“People are out of work and struggling to put food on the table,” Ryu said. “We must do everything we can to keep people on payroll and keep our small businesses afloat. If we don’t do more to support Los Angeles workers, we risk a total collapse of the local economy and irreparable harm to countless families.”

The motion calls for a program similar to the federal Paycheck Protection Program but specific to small businesses in Los Angeles. The federal program provided money to businesses so that they could keep employees on the payroll and avoid layoffs.

“It is heartening to see the Los Angeles City Council leading and supporting both our vital small businesses and our city’s workers so that we get through this crisis, and work hand in hand towards a more sustainable and just recovery,” said Alexandra Suh, executive director of the Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance and a member of the Healthy L.A. Coalition.

“Many of us know a small business, restaurant, or street vendor that didn’t get a PPP loan,” added Lyric Kelkar, senior associate at Inclusive Action for the City and a member of the Healthy L.A. Coalition. “Los Angeles has an opportunity to create a program specific to the needs of the most impacted entrepreneurs and workers.”

A report from Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin showed more than 200,000 jobs have been lost during the pandemic. The losses were greatest in 4th District – 21,565 jobs – primarily in the information, accommodation and food service industries.

For information, visit davidryu.lacity.org.