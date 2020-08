Can you keep a secret? Grab your favorite beverage and join “Pretty Little Liars” co-stars Holly Marie Combs (pictured), Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples for “Pretty Little Wine Moms,” a virtual series held every Wednesday through Oct. 28. The ladies are breaking down every episode of the beloved series, providing behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes. Guests include Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields) on Aug. 12, Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin) on Oct. 7, Sasha Pieterse (Allison DiLaurentis) on Oct. 21 and Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) on Oct. 28. New episodes are uploaded every Wednesday. prettylittlewinemoms.com.