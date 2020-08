A 1937 Horch 853 Sports Cabriolet owned by Aaron Weiss was awarded Best of Show out of more than 100 accepted entrants during the Petersen Concours d’Elegance this past Sunday, Aug. 16. The virtual concours marked the final day of Petersen Car Week Presented by Michelin, the Petersen Automotive Museum’s digital compilation of the Monterey Car Week events. More than 20,000 viewers tuned in to the museum’s YouTube channel to watch the culminating awards ceremony.

The concours also featured several other classes, including Competition, American, European Classic, Ferrari Touring, Hot Rod, Movies/TV Screen Used, Special Significance, Post-War Preservation, Post-War Sports and Post-War Touring. Vehicles were judged by a panel of motorsports legends, collectors, and industry leaders.

In addition to the concours, the final day featured the unveiling of a new Ford GT variant, as well as garage tours from collectors David Lee, Peter Mullin, Dennis Varni and Doug DeMuro.

“Although we could not gather in person this year, we couldn’t have hoped for a better digital event to share our automotive passion,” Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges said. “From the supportive fans to the incredible partners and participants, our shared love for the automobile helped make Petersen Car Week possible.”

Petersen Car Week Presented by Michelin took place from Aug. 12-16. The week-long event delivered more than 25 hours of original content from manufacturers, collectors, enthusiast events and auction houses, which premiered exclusively on the Petersen’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit https://www.petersen.org.