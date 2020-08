Metro has implemented changes to numerous bus lines as part of an ongoing effort to provide improved service during the COVID-19 pandemic while balancing available resources. Trips have been added or adjusted on select Metro Bus lines and Metro Rapid Lines, including Rapid Line 720, which runs along Wilshire Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles, and Rapid Line 754, which runs along Vermont Avenue in east Hollywood. Changes also affect Metro Lines 18, 20, 33, 45, 51, 53, 55, 66, 108, 111, 152, 204, 224 and 232. Saturday schedules have also been changed for Lines 28, 81, 180/181 and 260.

Most trip improvements will occur during the early morning hours. For details and trip times, visit Metro Transit App or metro.net.