The U.S. Green Building-Los Angeles Chapter will host its virtual Municipal Green Building Conference and Expo, the longest-running and largest gathering of leading sustainability and green building advocates within both the public and private sectors in Southern California, on Aug. 21-22.

The first day will be dedicated to members of the industry and the second day open to the greater L.A. community. U.S. Green Building-Los Angeles expects to attract more than 1,000 online attendees from across 88 cities in Southern California and as many professionals who are curious about SoCal’s leadership and planning.

At a time when most groups and organizations are understanding how to re-enter and re-engage with all kinds of spaces amid COVID-19, MGBCE’s 2020 programming was created for individuals striving to integrate sustainability into municipal action, office and home.

Events on Friday, Aug. 21, are free to USGBC-LA members, but $75 for non-members. The first day is geared toward people in the industry.

Community Green Day will be on Saturday, Aug. 22 and it will be free for everyone to participate online. The public can expect events such as “Harness Nature to Improve Health & Wellness,” “Getting Started with Electric Vehicles,” “Electric Kitchens Have Arrived! Myth Busting & Great Cooking on Induction (and more) with Chef Rachelle Boucher,” “Firewise Fact & Fiction” and various virtual tours.

This year’s conference has an overarching theme of equity which will be weaved throughout all presentations including climate actions plans, net zero buildings, reach codes, resilience, affordable housing, COVID, firewise design, empathy’s role in design and decarbonization.

“We are excited to host the first MGBCE Community Day which will focus on how we can all promote sustainability in our own homes, our daily lives and in in our communities,” said Steve Baule, USGBC-LA board member and MGBCE event chair.

Ben Stapleton, USGBC-LA executive director, said members of the organizations discussed last year what MGBCE should be focused on in 2020. Together, the members realized the priority had to be equity and their commitment to community, he added.

“Little did we know at the time the increased significance that would take on with the events of this year so far, or how much more we would really need to deliver on that theme as we look at how to maintain momentum in transforming Southern California into a more sustainable region for all,” Stapleton said.

For information, visit mgbce.online.