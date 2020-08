Director of The Ford Cynthia Fuentes announced the launch of a new season of digital programs celebrating the diverse community of artists served by The Ford. The online programs were created in response to the venue’s closure due to COVID-19 and will be posted on a variety of platforms, including Facebook Premiere, YouTube, Instagram and Zoom, as well as on the venue’s newly designed website. All events will be free.

“While it was heartbreaking to see the venue go dark this summer, we knew that there was a way to fulfill The Ford’s mission in the digital space,” Fuentes said. “Moving online enables us to continue to support the region’s artistic communities, make their work widely accessible, honor the expansive cultural work past and present, and foster the intercultural dialogue that gets at the heart of issues impacting Los Angeles.”

This is the first year of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s operation and programming of The Ford on behalf of Los Angeles County. The Ford, situated in a Los Angeles County park, is one of the oldest performing arts venues in Los Angeles. Following the guidance of public health officials, this summer’s season, which would have marked the venue’s centenary, was canceled in an effort to protect artists, audiences and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Centennial celebrations will be rescheduled for summer 2021.

“Even as all of us face unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, we still need to thrill and be comforted by the power of the arts. That’s why I’m happy to see the LA Phil and The Ford finding ways to bring regional artists and innovative programming to expanded audiences,” said LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, whose district includes The Ford. “The 2020 Ford programming will bring L.A.’s vibrant music and dance artists, including perennial favorites, into our homes – and it’s free! I look forward to watching these great performances online until we can all gather again in the welcoming amphitheater at The Ford.”

“California is built on a dream of opportunity, a chance for people from all backgrounds to come and make something for themselves in this golden land of ours, “ said Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. “Our digital programming at the Ford this season is a direct representation of that dream and the diversity of art that springs from it, a beautiful blend of cultures, creeds, and creative ideals that fuels the activism and engagement that makes Los Angeles so singularly vibrant. We want the Ford to be a truly safe space for all of the artists in our community, and to reinforce – as well as challenge – the notions and values that make us uniquely Californian.”

For information, visit theford.com.