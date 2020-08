On Aug. 24, Los Angeles Unified School District, Annenberg Learner and Discovery Education launched a new partnership providing educators, students and families access to high-quality digital resources.

Through this new partnership, Los Angeles Unified educators, students and families are empowered to interact with more than 300,000 exciting digital resources, standards-aligned activities and vetted, high-quality content carefully curated by grade level. These new digital resources will play a critical role to support continued learning on any device, whether at home or in the classroom.

“We are grateful to Annenberg Learner and Discovery Education for helping us provide students with the tools they need to receive a great education,” said Austin Beutner, Los Angeles Unified superintendent.

Through this new collaboration, all teachers and students in Los Angeles Unified will receive access to Discovery Education Experience. Experience – Discovery Education’s flexible, award-winning K-12 learning platform – was selected by Los Angeles Unified following a review that included an overwhelmingly positive response from educators. Experience connects educators to a vast collection of compelling high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons and professional learning resources. Together, these resources give educators what they need to facilitate instruction in any learning environment, with the ultimate goal of generating long-lasting educational impact.

“Los Angeles Unified has worked to create classrooms – and school communities – where all students, regardless of race, socioeconomic status or living situation, are honored for their assets and educated equitably with similar access to enrichment opportunities for growth and learning,” said Alison Yoshimoto-Towery, Los Angeles Unified chief academic officer. “Our unique partnership with Discovery Education will help us extend these values into our virtual communities to ensure our teachers, students and families have what they need to be successful.”

Discovery Education’s team continues adding, contextualizing and organizing exciting new content and timely resources to Experience each month in response to current events and the ever-evolving needs of educators. These resources, sourced from trusted partners, are aligned to California standards, and help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

“We all face a critical challenge as the pandemic continues,” said Wallis Annenberg, chair and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation. “How do we keep bolstering dynamic digital education content when so many children are learning at home – while also opening new doors to learning for everyone? This is something our foundation’s been engaged in for many decades now, especially with our Annenberg Learner initiative. That’s why I’m so proud to be helping Discovery and the LA public schools in this important endeavor, and making Learner’s incredible resources available to them.”

Discovery Education will incorporate Annenberg Learner content into Discovery Education Experience, which will enable even more educators, students and parents across the country the opportunity to engage with Annenberg Learner’s educational content.

For information, visit discoveryeducation.com, learner.org or lausd.net.