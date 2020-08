Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Artist-Educator/Composer Derrick Spiva Jr. has been promoted to artistic advisor. Spiva, who joins Music Director Jaime Martín and Creative Advisor & Composer-In-Residence Ellen Reid on the organization’s artistic leadership team, will work them to program concerts, guest artists and new projects while continuing his work on LACO’s education and community outreach programs, which reach thousands of young people annually.

A composer and musician noted for influences that reflect Los Angeles’ multicultural fabric, Spiva has served since August 2018 as the first artist-educator for LACO, ranked among the world’s top musical ensembles. Spiva often integrates music practices from different cultural traditions around the world into his work with classical music communities.

“LACO’s long-standing relationship with Derrick, his remarkable gifts as a composer and educator, his expansive and inclusive creative vision and the deep knowledge of diverse repertoire make this a perfect fit,” said Executive Director Ben Cadwallader.

Spiva began working with LACO in 2015 when he was awarded a composer residency through New Music USA’s “Music Alive” program. His most recent work performed by LACO was a livestreamed excerpt in May from a LACO-commissioned world premiere of “Prisms, Cycles, Leaps Part III: To Be a Horizon.” “It’s an honor to work with LACO as artistic advisor to continue to shape classical music for the future,” said Spiva. “Together we can work to reimagine a genre that is not only eager to create without limits but is also equally committed to celebrating a society with a plurality of voices and cultures.”

