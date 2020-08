KCRW’s Madeleine Brand will host a trivia game on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. The game is a long-form, team-based version of the beloved KCRW Trivia Club Live series. Four rounds of mind-boggling trivia questions focusing on different themes will be asked. Teams can meet remotely on Zoom and will be given their own break out rooms between rounds to discuss and submit answers. Participation is free for KRCW members; minimum $1 donation required for nonmembers. A Zoom link will be sent on the day of the event for those who have registered. eventbrite.com/e/kcrw-trivia-night-with-madeleine-brand-tickets-112720845082.