The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles presents a special performance today, Aug. 20, on its YouTube channel by Coreyah, a Korean traditional music (gugak) band. Coreyah debuted in 2010 and has expanded its unique music genre, performing around the world. It is a six-member band consisting of Kyungyi (percussion), Kim Donggeun (daegeum, sogeum, tungso), Kim Chorong (janggu, jing, kkwaenggwari), Ham Boyoung (vocals), Ko Jaehyun (guitar) and Na Sunjin (geomungo). The online performance will feature music from the group’s fourth album “Clap & Applause,” which was released in July.

The performance is part of the center’s 2020 K-Performance series. KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information, call (323)936-3015, or visit kccla.org.