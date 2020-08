The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced two musicians selected for the newly named Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program: violinist Sydney Adedamola and violist Jarrett Threadgill. Resident Fellows are appointed as musicians playing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for up to three years.

The program, now in its third year, was launched during the 2018-19 season with the purpose of creating a pathway towards more diverse and inclusive orchestras of tomorrow. The program was renamed in recognition of a $1 million gift made by the Beckmens.

Fellows focus on their artistic development through orchestral, chamber music, new music and educational concerts performed at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and in community settings. They also participate in tours with the LA Phil. Mentorship and lessons from LA Phil musicians and assistance with audition preparation are key components of the program, to prepare Resident Fellows for future roles in major professional orchestras, including the LA Phil. Inaugural fellows have joined the Seattle Symphony and the St. Louis Symphony.

For information, visit laphil.com.