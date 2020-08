The Jewish Free Loan Association can help families prepare for remote learning with interest-free loans of up to $6,000.

The loans can cover the costs of childcare, internet, textbooks, computers, tablets, printers, tutoring and other student needs. Once documents are received, loans can be processed in a matter of days. All loans require guarantors and recipients cannot have an existing outstanding loan with the association.

JFLA is a nonsectarian organization serving all residents of Los Angeles County regardless of religion, race or gender. For information and pre-loan applications, visit jfla.org.