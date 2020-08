Holocaust survivor Ann Signett will speak about her experiences on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. during a virtual program presented by the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust. Signett was born in Rome in 1928. In 1938, anti-Jewish laws in her country changed the course of everyday life. The following year, the Italian government allied with Nazi Germany. Italy did not turn its Jewish population over to Nazi authorities, but when Benito Mussolini’s collapsed in 1943, the Nazis occupied the country and Italian Jews faced deportation. Signett’s family fled to the mountain town of Alvito and spent months in hiding until being liberated by British troops. After the war, Signett married an American provost sergeant and settled in the United States in 1947. Participation is free. lamoth.org.