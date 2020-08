Join Hollywood Temple Beth El for “Who Are the Jews?,” a weekly discussion series during services in August. On Saturday, Aug. 8, Nahid Pirnazar, author and lecturer on Iranian studies at UCLA, will share insight from her research on a community with roots in the Iranian plateau before the Iranian empire. On Saturday, Aug. 15, Arthur Benveniste will give a lecture on Sephardic Jewish heritage, followed on Saturday, Aug. 22 by Joachim Benloulou discussing the Jews of the Maghreb in western North Africa. The series begins at 10:30 a.m. each Saturday. facebook.com/htbel/live.