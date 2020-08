A fire that erupted on Aug. 3 in a vacant commercial building at Sunset Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue was extinguished in approximately 40 minutes. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a report at 8:44 p.m. about a fire at 7526 W. Sunset Blvd. They found flames emanating from one unit in the L-shaped building at the corner. Approximately 85 firefighters were deployed and the fire was extinguished at 9:22 p.m. Entrances and windows to the vacant businesses were boarded. The exterior of the unit at the corner has a mural painted by artist Joshua Vides.

The damage and loss estimate was not available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.