Firefighters extinguished a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills along Laurel Canyon Boulevard south of Mulholland Drive on July 30, containing it to approximately three acres. The Los Angeles Fire Department used ground crews and water-dropping helicopters to extinguish the fire, which was reported around noon in the 2500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The flames were extinguished at 2:22 p.m.

Brush clearance around homes in the area provided space for firefighters to operate, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said. Firefighters protected homes from being damaged, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.