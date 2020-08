The Music Center will continue its Digital Dance Experience series with an online salute to Alvin Ailey on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. with “Inside Look: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.” The salute marks a special collaboration by the dance company with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at the Music Center to bring fans a special presentation of the Ailey company’s seminal masterpiece, “Revelations.”

Ailey fans and those new to the company will experience this iconic modern dance work in three special ways with dancers performing sections of “Revelations.” Following an introduction by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, viewers will have the opportunity to learn the choreography for sections including “I Been ‘Buked,” “Wade in the Water” and the finale, “Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham.” Ailey dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who recently retired after 20 years with the company, breaks down the moves in an upbeat, highly accessible manner.

The presentation will premiere on the Music Center’s virtual platform that offers newly curated programming, including the commission and presentation of original artwork. Following the Aug. 23 premiere, the program will be available for online viewing through Sept. 30 at musiccenter.org.