ChaiVillageLA has launched its new “Creating Connections by Bridging the Generations” project, which was funded by a grant from the organization Natan.

The project will help participants create meaningful connections through intergenerational programs that leverage their unique skills, shared needs and knowledge.

“We are thrilled to have received this grant from Natan that will enable ChaiVillageLA members to draw upon their collective life experience and wisdom and to connect with younger generations,” Rabbi Laura Geller said. “In addition, younger participants will gain an appreciation of the fact that age does need not be a barrier to relationships.”

As an added benefit, the programs will serve to alleviate participants’ social isolation and foster mutually rewarding connections.

A giving circle and grant making foundation, Natan inspires young philanthropists and supports cutting edge initiatives in Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

“This project is already attracting many new volunteers from our membership due to a great interest in connecting across the generations,” Executive Director Devorah Servi added.

ChaiVillageLA is seeking information about existing intergenerational programs and youth organizations that may want to collaborate. For information, email Project Vice Chair Sue Shachar at susanshachar@yahoo.com.

ChaiVillageLA is an initiative by Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills and Temple Isaiah, creating the first synagogue-based “village” in the country. Together, the synagogues have established a unique communal and multi-generational system of mutual support in which “village” members provide each other programs, services and resources that enable them to live healthier and more engaged lives.

For information, visit chaivillagela.org.