The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County has announced it will open the Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and parts of NHM’s 3.5-acre Nature Gardens to the public with limited days and hours on Friday, Sept. 11. Previews for members and invited community partners will begin on Friday, Aug. 28.

The outdoor museum experience features up to 30 species of butterflies and caterpillars in a netted enclosure with native plants and natural light, and provides spacious pathways to safely connect with nature. All of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s indoor spaces will remain closed until further notice.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be implemented at the Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens in accordance with Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and California state guidelines to protect visitors, staff and the community. New measures include limiting the number of people inside the pavilion to 10, requiring advance timed ticket reservations for the pavilion and parking online, and requiring face coverings for staff and visitors. There will be signage encouraging physical distancing and a one-way path through the Nature Gardens to the Butterfly Pavilion.

The Butterfly Pavilion will initially be open Friday to Sunday from 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. Plans call for hours to increase as public health and safety guidelines allow. Timed tickets for the Butterfly Pavilion and advance parking reservations will be released on Mondays at 10 a.m. for the following two-week period. For information and reservations, visit nhm.org.

The Butterfly Pavilion will be open through Oct. 4, when the Spider Pavilion will open for Halloween, and remain through winter 2021. NHMLAC will continue engaging audiences with nature and culture through its online portal, NHMLAC Connects, and social media channels. Digital events include the weekly Lunch Time with Live Animals series on Tuesdays, and the Story Time Live series on Fridays, via Facebook Live.

For information about the museum’s digital initiatives, visit nhmlac.org.