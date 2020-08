The Autry Museum’s digital platform, Autry Online, continues to produce kid-friendly content and educational lessons for people of all ages.

Joe Horse Capture (A’aninin), the Autry’s vice president of native collections and the Ahmanson curator of Native American history and culture, returns for “What is This Object?” In this series, Capture presents an object from the Autry’s collections and asks children to explore ideas as to what they think it could be.

Join the Autry staff as they read a culinary adventure “Comidas Mexicanas: Sharing Multicultural Foodways.” The cookbook, published in 1937, is part of the Autry’s special collections and contains recipes which were contributed by Mexican-American women living in Pasadena.

For information, visit the autry.org.