The 18th Street Arts Center is holding a summer 2020 series of live online arts classes for children and families on Wednesdays, Aug. 12 and 19, at 11:30 a.m., via Zoom. The Arts Learning Lab @ Home series features artists Sultan Sharrief, Najla Sharrief, Audrey Chan (pictured) and David Horvitz and is focused on concepts of place and identity. The hands-on workshops are held live on Wednesdays and posted afterwards so they can be viewed later. 18thstreet.org.