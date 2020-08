The Music Center is launching “For the Love of L.A.,” a new digital series celebrating the creativity of Los Angeles and supporting L.A.-based music, dance and visual culture artists.

The programming will be featured on the Music Center’s social channels and the Music Center Offstage, the organization’s virtual platform. “For the Love of L.A.” will provide more than 35 L.A. artists with a platform to express their views through video, photography and creative writing.

The Music Center partnered with members of the L.A. arts and culture community, who will serve as guest curators. Each identified local artists and worked with them to create original work for the program.

The Music Center will post up to three new works of art on Instagram every Tuesday from Aug, 11 through Oct. 27. More than 35 individual works of art will be showcased over the 13-week period.

Viewers can learn about each artist through biographies and statements alongside the complete version of the artwork in a digital library on the Music Center Offstage. The initiative also aims to inspire the public to engage and participate directly by contributing their own creative endeavors and projects. Some audience-generated content may be selected and shared through the arts organization’s social media channels.

“While the challenges of the times we are in make it difficult to connect with each other in a meaningful way, the Music Center remains committed to its vision of deepening the cultural lives of all in Los Angeles by offering programs that help create those connections through the power of the arts,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of the Music Center. “‘For the Love of L.A.’ will not only showcase the creativity and resiliency of artists and community members from across the county in the present, but also provide a time capsule that will document this moment through art. We’ll be able to reflect on what was in our hearts and minds and know we were able to lift each other up through creative expression and cultural participation.”

“’For the Love of L.A.’ will highlight the broad and expansive array of Angeleno creativity across diverse disciplines and geographies,” added Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president of TMC Arts. “In addition to presenting new works by professional artists, we hope that members of the L.A. community will join us in a collective effort to express ourselves in ways that spark joy, share a perspective on the times and reflect and shape the world.”

For information, visit musiccenter.org/tmc-offstage/for-the-love-of-la.