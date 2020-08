Police are investigating the latest homicide in a short-term rental being used for a party in the Hollywood Hills after a male suspect was shot and killed and another man was injured early on Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. about shots being fired in the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive, located in the Beverly Crest neighborhood in the hills west of Franklin Canyon. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Chan said. Paramedics pronounced one man dead at the scene. He was not identified pending notification of next of kin. The other victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Chan said officers at the scene determined the house had been rented for the night and had been used for a party with approximately 25 to 30 guests. He said some people attending the party are believed to be gang members. The shooting occurred after an argument between the suspect and one of the victims, Chan added. After arguing, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot, striking the deceased victim and the man who was injured. Most of the people had fled when officers arrived, and there were no arrests. The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit.

Chan said police had not received any complaints about the location prior to the reports of shots being fired. The shooting is the latest at a rented house in the Hollywood Hills being used to host a party. On Aug. 3, a shooting at a party on Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood claimed one life and injured four other people.

Los Angeles city officials have vowed to crack down on party houses, which they say are being held in violation of COVID-19 public health orders. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently authorized water and power service to be shut off at houses where repeated violations have occurred, and last week services were shut off at the first house flagged for hosting multiple parties. A city ordinance allows police to issue citations to people who throw disruptive parties, as well as property owners who rent the houses. The LAPD’s Hollywood Division has a special unit dedicated to enforcing the party house ordinance. The Los Angeles City Council is currently examining further steps including limiting the number of guests at short-term rentals and prohibiting live entertainment, music, valets and other services used at large parties.

Anyone with information about the shooting and murder is urged to call investigators with the West Bureau Homicide Unit at (213)382-9470.