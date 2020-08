On Aug. 4, the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously to place a $7 billion school construction bond issue on the November ballot which would allow the LAUSD to continue its multi-year effort to upgrade school facilities.

The existing construction and modernization program has built more than 100 new schools; replaced fire alarms, air conditioning systems and roofs at more than 500 schools; upgraded science labs; enabled technology use at schools and created more than 350,000 jobs. Comprehensive modernization projects are currently under way at 22 schools. However, much more work remains, as 70% of school buildings are over a half-century old.

“The funds from this bond measure would help continue to upgrade facilities without an increase in tax rates,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “I hope voters in November will get out and vote on this important measure.”

In addition to bringing aging campuses up to 21st-century learning standards, the bond would allow Los Angeles Unified to improve accessibility and earthquake safety, expand early clinics, upgrade school cafeterias and provide cleaner school buses and renewable energy. Bond proceeds would also help address facilities needs to adapt to a post-COVID-19 learning environment.

“I am personally pleased to go forward with our Facilities Upgrade Bond because it will not only provide our schools with needed safety school projects, modernization and upgrades that will make a significant impact in the lives of our students, it will generate jobs and stimulate the economy,” said board President Richard Vladovic, 7th District. “More than 70% of our schools are over 50 years old, and our students should not have to learn in substandard, outdated facilities.”

“This bond measure is a critical step in providing our students the benefit of having access to 21st-century learning environments,” said board member George McKenna, 1st District. “I represent several schools that are over 100 years old, and we’ll see many more campuses hit that milestone in the next five years. The future of the life of our school facilities for the next 100 years and beyond depends on the steps we take now.”

“Every child should have access to a safe, supportive school environment, and as nearly 100 schools turn 100 years old this fall, the need to provide that is great,” said board member Nick Melvoin, 4th District. “This bond will help us continue the critical projects needed to provide our existing schools with innovating learning spaces, secure campuses and modernized buildings.”

For information, visit lausd.net.