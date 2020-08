Company of Angels is holding “What’s Going On? A Virtual Play Festival” on Saturdays, Aug. 1 and 8, at 8 p.m. live on YouTube. Inspired by Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit song, the five-minute plays are set during the recent uprising in Los Angeles and around the world after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The festival features 15 new short plays by Los Angeles-based playwrights that explores what happens when civil unrest is added to a society already affected by pandemic, quarantine and social media. Viewing is free. companyofangels.org.