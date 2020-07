The city of West Hollywood issued an emergency order on July 23 closing West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park due to visitors not wearing face masks and adhering to physical distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

West Hollywood City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Paul Arevalo issued the new emergency executive order after receiving reports from city staff and sheriff’s department personnel that many park users were not complying with the rules. Approximately 50% of park users have failed to wear face coverings and follow physical distancing protocols, authorities said. The executive order states that visitors have altered or destroyed barriers keeping playgrounds closed in the parks. The order will remain in effect until rescinded by the city manager or City Council, or the conclusion of the local public health emergency.

The dog parks at West Hollywood Park and William S. Hart Dog Park remain open, subject to park users’ compliance with face covering and distancing requirements. Tennis courts at West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park also remain open.

City staff and sheriff’s department personnel will closely monitor adherence to requirements at the dog parks and tennis courts. Administrative citations will be issued to people not wearing face coverings. In addition to administrative citations, tennis players not adhering to health and safety protocols are subject to a one-year suspension of iTennis membership and court reservation privileges.

The continued availability of tennis courts at West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park is dependent upon players following strict standards issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and protocols consistent with safe-play practices issued by the United States Tennis Association, International Tennis Federation and United States Professional Tennis Association. For information, visit weho.org/tennis.

All West Hollywood city parks were first closed by emergency executive order on April 9. The city of West Hollywood has had a mandatory face covering requirement since May 23.

When the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health earlier eased restrictions through revised health officer orders, the city of West Hollywood allowed parks to reopen on June 15. The county is currently reporting a sharp increase in new COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations. Community members are urged to take personal responsibility in following face covering and physical distancing requirements to keep themselves and others safe.

