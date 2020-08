The 3rd annual SELA Arts Festival will be held as an online event on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. Local artists will bring the fun and creativity from past festivals to viewers through social media platforms.

The festival features online performances from musicians, DJs, poets and dancers, including Mother Rose and the Latinas Art Foundation. Viewers can also see artwork in a virtual gallery and support local businesses by shopping with vendors.

“Art has always been a way of expressing what is going on in people’s lives, whether that is love or hard times. Despite the new coronavirus, it’s important that we don’t abandon the SELA Arts Festival and the opportunity it provides for people to connect with our local culture and each other,” said Assemblyman Anthony Rendon, who is supporting the program.

The 2020 festival will highlight the stories and experiences of people with exhibitions and interactive family activities.

For information, visit selaartsfest.org.