The Aug. 20, 1956, issue of the Park Labrea News showed Walter “Dutch” Ruether, a leading National League pitcher from 1913-36. Ruether later became a scout for major league teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and lived on Lindenhurst Avenue in Park La Brea. Major League Baseball began its 60-game, 2020 season on July 23 after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the regular season, plans call for an expanded postseason format featuring 16 teams (eight from each league), according to mlb.com.